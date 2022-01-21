PR Man Who Murdered Pregnant Girlfriend Sentenced 01.21.2022

A Paso Robles man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend and their unborn baby in 2019. 34-year-old Daniel Raul Rodriguez pleaded guilty in September to first degree murder of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Carrington Jane Broussard. He also pleaded guilty to second degree murder of their unborn baby.

You may remember the crime spree. The CHP stopped to help him on highway 46 near Templeton. He led the CHP on a high speed chase that ended on highway one near San Simeon. At the time, his two young daughters were in the car with him. After the CHP stopped him, he stole the CHP vehicle, leaving his two young daughters behind. After he was finally apprehended, sheriff’s deputies visited his home near lake Nacimiento. That’s when they found Broussard’s body. She had been stabbed to death. She was scheduled to deliver her baby via caesarian section the next day.

Rodriguez had twice previously been convicted of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.