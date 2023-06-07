PRCC Votes to Keep Parking Program 06.07.2023

At their meeting last night, The Paso Robles City Council voted 3-1 to continue use of the Flobird App and the current parking program. Councilman Chris Bausch cast the lone dissenting vote. Fred Strong was absent.

During the discussion, councilmen John Hamon and Steve Gregory spoke in favor of the parking program. That’s after city staff shared data on the losses incurred by the program. According to the 90 day financial update, the only element which has pushed the program into the black is the $50 parking fine. Their vocal support of the program followed more than a dozen citizens telling the council why they disliked the program. The detractors included several downtown business operators who say the parking program is killing their business.

During public comment Suzanne Anshen challenged the council about parking permits given to city volunteers. City Manager Ty Lewis denied the free parking permits for city employees.

Suzanne shared an email from Parking Coordinator Donna King which contradicted City Manager Ty Lewis’s claims.

The council decided to form an ad hoc committee to look into the opposition to the program and report back in August. That two person committee includes councilmen Chris Bausch and Steve Gregory.