Predator Awareness For Teens Event This Saturday 10.19.2023

Virtus BJJ, a family centric Brazilian jiu-jitsu and self defense academy is holding a “predator awareness 4 teens” event this Saturday, October 21st.

The free workshop will present the fundamentals of self-defense and build a teen’s confidence to recognize predatory and grooming behaviors, and learn how to report and stay safe.

Virtus BJJ says that the event will include sensitive materials regarding human trafficking prevention, but will be age appropriate.

The event is limited to the first 40 sign-ups, and will take place at 2421 Golden Hill road unit 106 in Paso Robles. Sign-ups can be done online at: eventbrite.com.