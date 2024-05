YARO VMP5.20.24

Cal Fire announced that a series of vegetation burns will be occurring this week Monday, May 20th through Wednesday, May 22nd.

The burns will take place on private land east of Santa Margarita. The burn will be only 23 acres, overseen by SLO County APCD, local landowners, and firefighters from Cal Fire.

Smoke may be visible in the communities of Park Hill, Santa Margarita, Atascadero and Creston.