news_release_10_23_24

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, in cooperation with private landowners and other agencies, announced there will be a prescribed burn taking place around 30 minutes east of Santa Margarita, at the intersection of River road and Parkhill road.

The burns will manage hazardous vegetation on approximately 112 acres of land, and will go through Friday, November 1st.

Smoke may be visible in the area east of Santa Margarita.