Prescribed Burn Through Wednesday 01.29.2024

Cal Fire announced that two prescribed burns will occur in the county until Wednesday the 31st.

The first will be at Fogs End near Main street and Santa Rosa Creek road in Cambria, and the other near Park Hill, east of Santa Margarita.

The Cambria burn will go through 2 acres of french broom brush piles, and the Santa Margarita burn will be 60 acres of dead and down pine tree debris.

Burns are expected to begin at 9:30 each morning, and conclude by 4 pm.

Smoke may be visible near the communities of Creston, Atascadero, Pozo, Park Hill, Santa Margarita, and Cambria.

Air quality for neighborhoods may also be monitored at: slocleanair.org.