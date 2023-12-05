Prescribed Burns Continue in Cayucos & Start in Morro Bay 12.05.2023

Vegetation Management Pile Burning1_

Pile burns above the Cayucos cemetery will continue today from 9:45 am through 6 pm. You may see smoke in the area.

The burns will continue daily through Friday of this week. Cal Fire and the air pollution control district will also conduct prescribed burns in Montaña de Oro and Morro Bay state parks starting today.

The burns will run through December 29th from 7 am to 5 pm on burn days. The burns will go through 90 brush piles at Montaña de Oro, and 50 at Morro Bay state park.

If weather conditions are not suitable, then the burns will be rescheduled.