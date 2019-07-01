Price of Gas in SLO County 7.01.2019

San Luis Obispo county has the highest gas prices in the nation. That’s what GasBuddy.com determined Friday.

The average price in our county, $3.91 cents a gallon. That’s higher than San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego. The most expensive gas in the county is the Shell station in Cambria. $4.59 cents a gallon on Main street in Cambria Friday morning.

The least expensive, the Sinclair station on Morro Bay boulevard in Morro Bay.

Why the high prices in our county? State and local excise taxes that are much higher than the national average. Also, environmental regulations, and the cost of real estate drives up the cost of a gas station doing business in our county.