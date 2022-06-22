Primary Election 06.22.2022

During the board of supervisors public comment yesterday morning, the board heard from a number of citizens expressing their frustration with the primary election in our county.

At the conclusion of the discussion, supervisor Debbie Arnold shared her concerns about the delay in counting ballots for the primary election. She asked county counsel Rita Neal what recourse she had. Neal told her to talk with the county clerk-recorder. More on that interchange here on KPRL.

Meanwhile, ballot counting resumes today. About 26 thousand ballots remain to be counted in the San Luis Obispo county primary election.