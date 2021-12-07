Printery Building 12.07.2021

It’s likely that during your time in the north county you’ve driven by the old Printery building in Atascadero. The Printery Foundation is trying to save it.

Recently they received a big gift in the memory of a local contractor.

Foundation campaign manager Vee Pierce says it’s an exciting game changer. She says they’ve already raised $20,000 to match the $100,000 offered by the local family.

Karen McNamara is president of the Printery Foundation. She says the Printery building has a remarkable history, dating back over one hundred years.

The Printery Foundation is now looking for donations to match the $100 thousand dollar gift which is kick-starting the renovation of that elegant old building in downtown Atascadero.