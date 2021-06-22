PRJUSD 6.22.2021

Tonight, the Paso Robles school board will discuss those maps for the trustee districts. Brad Pawlowski says they need to select one of two options at tonight’s meeting. He says the district has received a lot of input.

The board is also expected to discuss a proposed resolution which would ban the teaching of critical race theory in the school district. The board meetings gets underway at six.

Yesterday, the district conducted interviews for principal of Flamson middle school. They need to replace principal Tim Vincent, one of a number of administrators who found jobs in other districts. He and Nate Maas left the Paso Robles district for positions in Santa Maria.

Although a search committee interviewed a couple candidates for the Flamson job, Dr. Dubost and Jennifer Gaviola will select whomever they choose, regardless of any recommendation.