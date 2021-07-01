PRJUSD 7.01.2021

Paso Robles school district received a check for over two thousand dollars yesterday from parents upset about the damage done by vandals to the Daniel Lewis middle school garden.

Yessenia Echevarria raised two thousand one hundred and eight dollars for the garden. The estimate of the damage was closer to three hundred.

The vandals splashed paint on the wall and concrete floor near the garden. They broke ceramic pots and destroyed plants the students had grown. The unknown vandals remain at large.