PRJUSD Announces New Principal For Pat Butler Elementary 4.28.2025

Christy Holman Principal of Pat Butler

The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced they have selected a new principal for Pat Butler elementary school for the 2025 – 26 school year.

The school district has selected Ms. Christy Holman, who has served as interim principal at Pat Butler this current school year. The district says she has demonstrated exceptional education, leadership, and passion for student success.

She has previously served as a teacher within the Paso Robles school district for over a decade, the district says.

Superintendent Jennifer Loftus said: “Her experience, vision, and dedication to our students and staff make her an excellent fit for this role.”