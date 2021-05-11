PRJUSD Meeting 5.11.2021

The Paso Robles school board meets in a hybrid model. It’s a virtual meeting, but allows for some public participation. Only about 25 people may attend the school board meeting at the district office. That’s a precaution for covid safety.

The board will discuss the composition of trustee areas prior to drawing of maps. That’s to comply with state regulations on elections. That will be a public hearing tonight.

The board meets at five in closed session. The regular meeting begins when closed session concludes that’s generally around 6:30.

You can watch the meeting on YouTube. The information about the site is on the top of the school board agenda.