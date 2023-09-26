PRJUSD Meeting Tonight – 36th St Project Updates & DAC 9.26.2023

The Paso Robles school board will be meeting tonight following its closed session at 5:30.

Part of its agenda is the approval of up to eleven district advisory committee (DAC) candidates recommended by staff. According to the agenda, the DAC will review enrollment projections and district capacity, and provide recommendations for the future of the dual immersion program.

The agenda also contains an item pertaining to modernization options for the 36th street campus that would not require DSA approval. Another item recommends dismantling the temporary campus next to Flamson middle school by purchasing 12 of its buildings for future use, and hiring an architect to develop plans for the removal of the remaining buildings and the construction of a parking lot in their location.

You can watch the school board’s meeting online if you cannot attend in person.