PRJUSD Reaches Tentative Agreement w/Public Educators 5.09.2024

PRJUSD Tentative Agreement with PRPE Press Release 5.8.24_pdf

The Paso Robles joint unified school district released a statement yesterday, saying that they have reached a tentative agreement with the Paso Robles public educators.

The school district and educators have been at an impasse regarding an 8% pay increase for the school district’s teachers. A fact finding panel was conducted on May 7th to determine if the school district can afford the pay increase.

The district says that the negotiations and fact-finding process were rigorous, but ultimately fruitful, and all parties involved have worked tirelessly to address the concerns and considerations at hand.

No specifics were given in the release, but the agreement will be presented at the next school board meeting.