PRJUSD School Board 2.26.2019

The Paso Robles school board meets tonight in a regular scheduled meeting at the district office. Interim superintendent Julian Crocker said when he stepped in last month that he had three things he wanted to accomplish during his tenure. Select a new superintendent, work on the education programs, and tighten the budget. That process of selecting another superintendent is underway now. Although superintendent Chris Williams resigned, some in the district say his minions are still running the district. That’s why there are music teachers without credentials teaching music. Same for some administrators who are not qualified for positions they fill, but they were hired and put there by superintendent Chris Williams. Some allege that board president Joel Peterson wants to sweep the mistakes of the Williams administration under the boardroom carpet, but not everyone agrees. At the last meeting, trustee Chris Bausch read a letter from a resident who said all the teachers and administrators hired by superintendent Chris Williams should be given a pink slip on March 15th so that the new superintendent may fire them, if he or so chooses.

Tonight, interim superintendent Dr. Julian Crocker will address that proposal. He will talk about the lay-off process. Although they are not on the agenda, veiled threats of lawsuits against the previous board and former superintendent manifest in private conversations.

The prevailing questions….is it more prudent for the district to forget the past mistakes of Williams and his subservient trustees or to rectify those mistakes? Should the district demand financial restitution for the millions of dollars squandered during the administration of superintendent Chris Williams, and trustees Matt Mclish, Field Gibson, Joan Summers and Joel Peterson? Those questions are not on tonight’s agenda, but those are the questions a lot of people are asking each other before and after the board meetings at the Paso Robles school district. Superintendent Chris Williams is gone, but now that the district has to repair the district’s financial health, and strategize how to recover the $7 million dollars he recklessly spent with the previous board’s tacit approval. Meanwhile, superintendent Chris Williams and his partner, Rich Clayton, are reportedly opening a brewery in Paso Robles. A promotional ad for the brewery is going viral on local social media. In the ad one of the assistant superintendents is clearly pictured in the center of their invitational photo. Jennifer Gaviola said the photo was taken at a birthday celebration for former athletic director Rich Clayton. She says she is not involved in the brewery.