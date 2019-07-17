PRJUSD School Board Meeting 7.17.2019

The Paso Robles School Board seated their new superintendent. Dr. Curt Dubost joined the board members at the dais for the first time at last night’s school board meeting.

The school board received a sobering report on bus transportation. There’s a dramatic shortage of bus drivers, and the cost of bus transportation is inspiring school officials to look at ways to reduce the cost or possibly charging students for riding the school bus. The district is exploring ways of recruiting drivers.

The board delayed a decision on a proposal to consolidate San Miguel and Paso Robles School Districts. Members from each district’s boards met recently to discuss the consolidation. That proposal was deferred until the next board meeting.