PRJUSD Selects Frank Triggs as New Trustee 12.08.2021

The Paso Robles School Board selected a new trustee Tuesday to fill the vacancy created when Jim Reed recently resigned. After a day-long process, Frank Triggs, a retired minister, was selected from 12 applicants. The board interviewed six candidates in the morning, and the other six after lunch. The board gave each applicant the same six questions about their background, motivation and perception of the district. The applicants ranged from ranchers to retired military to those with teaching background. After brief public testimony Tuesday afternoon, the board discussed the merits of the applicants. Then, they took straw polls and reduced the contenders to two: Adelita Hiteshew and Frank Triggs.

Trustee Nate Williams moved that Adelita Hiteshew be selected as trustee. Tim Gearhart seconded the motion. The board voted 3-3, with Christ Bausch joining Williams and Gearhard on the positive side. Thus, that motion failed.

Dorian Baker moved that Frank Triggs be selected. Chris Bausch seconded the motion. The board voted 4-2 in favor with Nate Williams and Tim Gearhart casting the dissenting vote.

So, Frank Triggs will take over as trustee to fill the vacant seat until Jim Reed’s term expires. Triggs was born in Phoenix, Arizona, but grew up in Southern California. After he became a minister, he led churches in Cerritos and Ojai. In recent years, he’s worked as business manager for a large church in Bakersfield, while living in Paso Robles.

Triggs thanked the board for their confidence in him. He told Paso Robles Daily News, “I believe in public education. I got a good education from the public schools. I want to make sure that the children get the same good education I received, or better.”

Triggs will serve out the remaining term of Trustee Jim Reed, who recently retired because he’s moving to Texas to be closer to his grandchild.