PRJUSD Votes to House Dual Immersion Program at Lewis Middle School 02.14.2024

The Paso Robles school board met last night to discuss the future of the dual immersion program at Georgia Brown.

After being presented with options for the next school year, and potential redistricting boundaries, the board voted 5 to 2 in their decision to house the dual immersion program at Lewis middle school starting the 2024 – 25 school year. Flamson middle school will be converted into a joint junior high, and all incoming 6th graders will stay at their respective elementary schools.

The board also chose to adopt the second presented option for school boundaries regarding incoming kindergarten students, which would expand Kermit King’s boundaries into the current Georgia Brown area.

The two dissenting votes in this decision were trustees Kenney Enney and Joel Peterson.