Cal Fire for San Luis Obispo reported a vehicle fire with vegetation yesterday afternoon at the Cholame “Y”.

The alert came at around 5:36 pm, reporting that a semi truck carrying produce was engulfed in flames that soon spread to nearby vegetation. Cal Fire quickly knocked down the blazes after arriving on the scene.

Traffic was heavily impacted, with westbound highway 46 backing up, and eastbound traffic being rerouted to northbound highway 41.

No injuries were reported in the incident.