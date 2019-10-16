Project Hero 10.16.2019

Project Hero has more than 50 military veterans, first responders, and their supporters riding bikes south on highway one today from San Simeon to Pismo Beach.

The ride benefits veterans and first responders with PTSD and other injuries. Many of the cyclists are making the journey with hand cycles, recumbent bicycles, and adaptive bikes.

They left Santa Cruz on Monday. Yesterday, they rode to San Simeon. Today’s ride will take them down highway 1 to Pismo Beach.

They’re scheduled to complete the ride in Santa Barbara on Friday. To learn more about Project Hero, visit their website weareprojecthero.org.