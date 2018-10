If you saw a group of cyclists heading south down highway one yesterday from Cambria to Pismo beach, it may have been Project Hero.

Yesterday, the riders rode through San Luis Obispo county. Peter Blysma of Project Hero says it’s a great adventure for the wounded veterans and first responders. It’s called the United Health Care Challenge. They’re heading south today from Pismo beach to Solvang. It’s a unique group of riders appreciating the beauty and the hospitality of San Luis Obispo county.