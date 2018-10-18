Prop 6 – 10.18.2018

A new NBC/iHeart poll released yesterday indicates that Prop 6 is a dead heat.

The gas tax repeal initiative is 35.04% yes, and 35.75% no. 29% of voters remain undecided.

In the past week, the numbers have shifted dramatically toward repealing the gas tax. Although those who want to keep the tax are outspending the yes vote dramatically, the voters are shifting in favor of removing the gas tax.

Saturday, the chairman of Reform California is going to visit Atascadero. Andrea Seastrand tells KPRL, Carl de Maio will be visiting the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero around 1:30.

You’re invited to arrive early and await his arrival as de Maio’s bus makes its way to Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens.