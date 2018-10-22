Prop 6 – 10.22.2018

It’s known as Proposition 6 – The Gas Tax Repeal initiative.

Saturday, hundreds of people turned out at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero to rally for its passage in the upcoming election. Carl de Maio spearheading the drive for passage of the initiative which would repeal the increase in the gas tax.

Carl de Maio of the campaign for passage of the proposition 6. He was on a bus tour campaign of California to promote the passage of the gas tax. A recent poll indicates the voters are evenly divided on the issue, which is an improvement over several weeks ago, when the no vote led by 12%. 29% of voters remain undecided.