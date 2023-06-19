Proposed Fee Amendment During Paso Council Meeting 06.19.2023

On June 6th, the city of Paso Robles gave a press release on a fee amendment item that will appear tomorrow, during the regular Paso Robles city council meeting at 6:30.

The public hearing item in question is a proposed fee amendment for the following departments: police, emergency services, building division in community development, airport division in public works, and utilities. The amendments to these departments is to offset the increasing cost of these services.

Members of the public will be allowed to speak on the adoption of this resolution. You can attend the meeting in person at 1000 Spring street, or listen right here on KPRL. Again, the meeting begins at 6:30 pm tomorrow.