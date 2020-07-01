Protect Atascadero 7.01.2020

Two women have started a new group in Atascadero, it’s called Protect Atascadero. The intent is to support law enforcement.

Valoree Fredendall tells KPRL, they‘re now putting together gift baskets to show support for police officers in Atascadero. If you or your business would like to contribute to the gift baskets, you may do so.

Amanda and Valoree are also coordinating the Freedom Rally in Paso Robles on Saturday, the fourth of July. That’s from 10-12 Saturday morning at the downtown city park. Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell will be on hand as well as state senate candidate Vicki Norden and supervisor Debbie Arnold. Debbie Arnold says she may bring her grand daughters, who are quite entertaining.