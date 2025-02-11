Protecting What Matters 02.11.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Jason Brock, MPM Property Management. The ups and downs of the Central Coast rental markets. How a property management company can help you determine if a rental property will “pencil-out”. Services you should expect from a property management company.

*Ron Torres, Senior Helping Seniors with special guest Cheri Smith. Why aging in place is preferred by most care receivers and caregivers. Qualifying for Veterans Homemaker Home Health Aide Care benefits. The true care giving story of Ulah Smith with his wife Cheri Smith.