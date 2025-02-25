Protecting What Matters 02.25.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Will Barnaby, Central Coast Lending. The ‘economics’ of interest rates. Home mortgage rate outlook for 2025. Reverse mortgages and other alternatives in the high-interest rate environment.

*Mark Miller, AM Sun Solar. Impact on U.S. energy policy with the new administration in Washington, DC. The green energy outlook and future in the U.S. & California. Electric vehicle incentives from 3CE.