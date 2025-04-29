Protecting What Matters 04.29.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Stacy Korsgaden, Coastal Wealth Financial. Role of the CA Department of Insurance and how its policies impact our everyday lives. Why homeowners insurance is a mess in CA and what you can do about it. What needs to be done to fix the problems and what does the future hold?

*Edward Ring, Director of Water & Energy Policy, CA Policy Center. How California’s policies of creating “scarcity” impacts our economy and future. Challenging the top ten myths that hijack environmentalism. Updates on energy and water policy in CA.