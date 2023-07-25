Protecting What Matters 07.25.2023

Protecting What Matters with Susan M. Blais and Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guests:

Steve Frank, publisher of the California Political News & Views.