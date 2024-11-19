Protecting What Matters 11.19.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Barry’s 2024 Election Observations & Analysis. Historical, Generational and Cultural perspectives on the 2024 National Election. Shattering of the Democrat coalition & a more conservative America. Is this the Legacy Media’s last stand?

*Carroll Golden, Best Selling Author. Modernizing retirement planning. Integrating Healthcare with Wealth care. Coping with the consequences of the Shadow Caregiver system.