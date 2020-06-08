Protest 6.08.2020

A peaceful protest conducted yesterday afternoon in Atascadero. Several dozen protests gathered in the sunken gardens.

During a protest match in Arroyo Grande Friday, property owners stood on their rooftops with rifles to protect their businesses. The protest attracted several hundred protesters, and were peaceful.

Some police officials saying they don’t appreciate motorcycle gangs showing up to protect property from looters and vandals. One business owner said that he has had to close his gym because of the corona-virus, but must now protect it from looters and vandals who are not being told to safely distance themselves as they protest, riot and loot businesses.

Over the weekend, I saw the results of the looting at Walnut Creek. Although some businesses were open, dozens are boarded up after rioting and looting occurred during black lives matters protest marches two weeks ago. The looters hit Target, Lulus and a store which sold Ray Ban sunglasses.

Police video shot from a helicopter flying low over Walnut Creek during the melee showed looters fighting over stolen property. Many businesses remain boarded up today in Walnut Creek.

In Minneapolis, the city council says it now has 9 out of 14 votes needed to disband the police department.

Police are being ordered to stand down in many cities. In the city of Portland, through which I passed Saturday, business owners and city workers were boarding up windows Saturday at retail stores and the historic Pioneer courthouse in downtown in anticipation of more looting.

We’ll post pictures of the boarding up in Walnut Creek and Portland on our website later today. Those are pictures from this weekend.