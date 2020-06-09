Protest in San Luis 6.09.2020

Another protest in downtown San Luis Obispo yesterday. It began around 4:30 yesterday afternoon and lasted until around 6:30.

Organizers said they are asking San Luis Obispo county to divert county spending away from law enforcement toward mental health and community non-profits.

The current county budget is showing a deficit of about $56 million dollars because of the government imposed shutdown. The sheriff’s department is being asked to make about $2 million in cuts, before any effort is made to divert money from law enforcement to mental health or community non-profits.

That discussion is underway again today at the county supervisors budget hearings.