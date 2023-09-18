PRPD Investigates Possible Threat to School on Friday 9.18.2023

On Friday, September 15th, the Paso Robles police department investigated the possibility of a school threat.

A release by the police department says the threat was shared on social media throughout the central coast, and while it did not specifically mention Paso Robles, the police department investigated with other law enforcement agencies to determine the origin of the posting.

The PRPD eventually said in a second release that the screenshot of the threat circulating on the central coast was from San Antonio Texas, and the police department there had determined the threat was not credible.

The PRPD wants to warn the community that even if threats are deemed non-credible, criminal charges may be pursued against the force, and asks members of the public to notify law enforcement of any threat of violence instead of sharing it on social media.