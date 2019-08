PSPS, it stands for Public Safety, Power Shut off.

Atascadero police chief Jerel Haley explains how it will affect us in the north county. Eric Daniels says PG and E is doing more to make the north county safer than just shutting off your power. That’s Eric Daniels of PG and E, talking recently to Paso Robles city council.

Short term, you’re advised to prepare for the potential power shut offs. Long term, you’ll see some changes to way the power is transported and delivered in the north county.