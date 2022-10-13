Psyllid Found in AG 10.13.2022

An insect deadly to citrus trees discovered this week in Arroyo Grande.

Six adult Asian citrus psyllids found in insect traps in an Arroyo Grande neighborhood.

So, a search underway to fine more of the bugs.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture and the county agricultural commissioner’s office will continue trapping the insects for the next few weeks.

They can spread bacteria responsible for citrus greening disease.

You can help stop the spread by buying local fruit and supporting local nurseries.

Also cooperate with your local entomologist if they come to your home and want to set traps.