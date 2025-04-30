Public Commenters Ask County For Moratorium Against Battery Storage Systems 4.30.2025

In yesterday’s county board of supervisors meeting, several speakers during public comment asked for a moratorium by the county against Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Most speakers were from the city of Morro Bay, which recently approved an urgency ordinance and later a moratorium against storage systems for two years. This followed concerns raised by the public after the fire at Moss Landing about the safety of a proposed BESS in the city.

The speakers at yesterday’s board of supervisors meeting said they would like to see the county adopt something similar.

The board took no action, as this was general public comment for items not agendized.