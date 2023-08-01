Public Hearing For Paso City Council Meeting Tonight 08.01.2023

The Paso Robles city council will be meeting tonight at 6:30 in the evening.

Items on the agenda for this upcoming meeting include a capital projects report and a “public hearing” for a proposed airport division fee update. The agenda report states the airport fee updates better align with the costs associated with the operations and maintenance of the airport. The airport commission reviewed the proposed fees and unanimously recommended the update to the city council for adoption on June 22nd.

The full agenda report can be found with the agenda packet on the city of Paso Robles website. You can attend the meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.