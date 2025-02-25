Public Works Dept Scheduling Improvements For North County Road Signs 2.25.2025

The San Luis Obispo county public works department announced they are upgrading various road signs in the north county, a project that will extend to April 2025.

Public works says in addition to new signs, they will also update existing signs to meet current reflectivity standards in California, and install new chevrons.

Work first began at Geneseo road, and will advance to Union road, Linne road, El Pomar drive, and end at Adelaida road. Work is occurring in the shoulder closures, but traffic control in the areas may cause delays of up to 10 minutes during construction.

Work is being done between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm.