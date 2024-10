Main-Street-V-Map

The county public works department announced that signage and striping on Main street in Templeton will be upgraded.

Public works will improve the area near 101 northbound on and off ramps, and at the intersection of Ramada drive.

Work will start October 28th and go through November 1st, 9 am to 3 pm daily.

Public works says travelers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes as flaggers run control on the Main street overpass.