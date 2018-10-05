Public Workshop On Groundwater Levels 10.05.2018

A public workshop on groundwater levels in the Paso basin conducted last night at Kermit King elementary school.

About fifty people attended the workshop including supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold. Supervisor Debbie Arnold tells KPRL a number of people showed up over concern about what the county plans to do with their water rights.

There will be another workshop Monday night at Creston elementary school. It gets underway at 6. You can also go to the website and provide input. The comment forms are available at www.pasogcp.com. GCP standing for Groundwater County Plan. There will also be a Paso Basin corperate committee meeting on October 17th at the Paso Robles library conference center.