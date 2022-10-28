Python Kills Woman in Indonesia 10.28.2022

In Jambi, Indonesia, a missing woman was found inside the stomach of a 22-foot python.

The 54-year-old woman disappeared while walking home from her job at a rubber plant. Her husband found her sandals, a knife, a head scarf and a jacket.

Monday, villagers searching for the woman found a 22-foot python with a bloated stomach. The woman’s body was found inside the snake.

Pythons are constrictors. They suffocate their prey before eating them. The snake grabs prey with its teeth before coiling around it and squeezing until the prey can no longer breathe. Smaller pythons eat rodents, birds, lizards or small mammals like monkeys or pigs.