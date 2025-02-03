Quarterly Homelessness Database Now Available For SLO County 2.03.2025

The county homeless services division has announced the launch of a new database dashboard for homelessness in the county.

This database is the first of its kind for the county, the release says, and provides a snapshot of data for the previous quarter of homelessness in the county.

Features include demographics and the outcome of different programs for homeless individuals.

The dashboard is developed by the homeless services oversight council with the county’s department of information technology, and technical assistance from the institute of community alliances.