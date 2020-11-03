Radio’s 100th Anniversary 11.03.2020

Today, the national association of broadcasters celebrates radios 100th anniversary.

It was on election day 100 years ago that radio station KDKA first reported on election results.

It may be the first official commercial broadcast, but a radio station in San Francisco already celebrated its 100th anniversary.

KCBS in San Francisco was known for many years as KYA. It started broadcasting in San Jose in 1919 and then later relocated to the city.

One thing for certain, radio is 100 years old today, and again, providing election returns.