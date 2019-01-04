Rain 01.04.2019

We’ll enjoy sunny skies today in the north county, but the rain will move in tonight. About a 20% chance of rain tonight. Increasing to 90% chance of rain tomorrow. Sunday, only a 30% chance of rain in the morning, but another storm hits late Sunday night around 11 or 12. About a 70% chance of rain late Sunday and early Monday morning. That will continue until around noon on Monday.

Another good chance of rain begins late Tuesday night and continues through most of Wednesday. About an 80% chance of rain. Sunshine on Thursday and more rain next weekend.

The north county may receive between an inch and a half and two and a half inches of rain next week.