Rain 01.08.2019

Forecasters say today will be cloudy, but only about a 20% chance we’ll get rain. Then tonight, the rain returns. A 70% chance of rain tonight. 90% chance tomorrow. Not as windy as last weekend, but we’ll get definitely get more rain.

Since Saturday the north county has received a lot of rain, although it varies by region. Santa Margarita has receives 3.7 inches of rain. Atascadero 1.5 inches. Creston six tenths of an inch. Paso Robles airport 8 tenths. Shandon six tenths. Rocky Butte east of Cambria over 5 inches.

John Lindsay of PG and E says that we may get another three quarters of an inch today and tomorrow. Then another storm arrives on Friday. Lindsay says we’ll get another inch and three quarters of rain this weekend. He says in the next week, we’ll get another three inches. The weekend storm closed highway one because of a rock and mud slide. They reopened it at ten yesterday morning.