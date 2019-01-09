Rain 01.09.2019

Rain today in the north county. Forecasters say the clouds will clear tonight and we’ll have mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Then another storm arrives Friday afternoon. We’ll get rain off and on through the weekend.

Since October first, Paso Robles has received 4.3 inches of rain, which is very close to the average. PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay says we’ll get another 2-3 inches of rain in the next week. That should push rain totals above average.

Snowfall is expected to be heavy again this weekend in the Sierra, which will contribute to the snow pack.