Rain 12.02.2019

Did you get any rain at your place?

Since Tuesday night, Paso Robles airport has received 2.3 inches of rain. Atascadero about two inches. Rocky Butte, in the hills just east of Cambria received over four inches of rain. And there’s more on the way.

Meteorologist John Lindsey of PG and E says a cold front from Alaska will bring gale force southerly winds along the coast and periods of moderate to heavy rain through Tuesday. Big Sur may get 5-9 inches of rain. Cambria between 2-4 inches. We may get 1-2 more inches of rain in the north county. But we’ll see showers off and on through this week, then clearing skies on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies next week.

