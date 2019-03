Standing water on the roadways, but last night’s rain did not meet expectations. Regardless more rain fell, and water levels continue to increase at local reservoirs.

Public utilities director Dick Mckinley tells city council last night. The report this morning is that the water level is now up to 74% at lake Nacimiento. That’s up from 33% on February 2nd. San Antonio lake up to 34% of capacity. That’s up from 18% on February 2nd.